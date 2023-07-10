Barclays Lowers Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 640

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 740 ($9.39) to GBX 640 ($8.12) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCDO. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.98) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 750.17 ($9.52).

Ocado Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 581.60 ($7.38). 1,567,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 454.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 542.23. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 342 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 989.60 ($12.56). The company has a market cap of £4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.35 and a beta of 1.37.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

