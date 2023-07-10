Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas J. Carley Sells 1,359 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSIGet Free Report) Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.73. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $71.74 and a one year high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $589.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

