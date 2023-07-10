Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas J. Carley Sells 1,359 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.73. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $71.74 and a one year high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $589.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.