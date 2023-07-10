Beazley’s (BEZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 880 ($11.17) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.69) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 838 ($10.64).

BEZ traded up GBX 2.78 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 558.28 ($7.09). The stock had a trading volume of 696,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 591.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,791.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 463.60 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 695 ($8.82).

In related news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.34) per share, for a total transaction of £346,800 ($440,157.38). Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

