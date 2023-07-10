Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. Belden has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after buying an additional 184,997 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 56.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

