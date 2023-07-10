Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $263.52 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Beldex has a market cap of $263.52 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.80 or 0.06176076 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,845,823 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,245,823 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.