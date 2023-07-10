Berenberg Bank Cuts RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target to GBX 940

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.33) to GBX 940 ($11.93) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EENEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($12.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.82) in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.41) to GBX 870 ($11.04) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

RS Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

