Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $22.65. 68,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,561. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $753.79 million, a PE ratio of -68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 27,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,361.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,011,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 163,330 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

