Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 938 ($11.91) to GBX 925 ($11.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

LON ATG traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 709 ($9.00). The company had a trading volume of 460,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,748. Auction Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 555 ($7.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,040 ($13.20). The company has a market capitalization of £858.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,180.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 728.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 701.05.

In other news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 237,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 689 ($8.74), for a total transaction of £1,635,410.40 ($2,075,657.32). Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

