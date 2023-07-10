BitShares Price Up 7% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and $1.62 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000936 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,982,642 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.