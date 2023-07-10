BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.61 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $450.57 million and $9.61 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008914 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002665 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000905 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002654 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.
