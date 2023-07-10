BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.61 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $450.57 million and $9.61 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002654 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $9,698,617.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.