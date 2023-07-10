BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000.

ICSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.14. 768,565 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

