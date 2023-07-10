Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands makes up about 1.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 259,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Bloomin' Brands



Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

