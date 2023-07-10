BlueArk (BRK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,565.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.72 or 0.00908245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00133538 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019706 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030733 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars.

