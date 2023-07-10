Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $94.32. Approximately 51,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 290,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 3.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.
