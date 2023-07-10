Brady (NYSE:BRC) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Bank of America

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Trading Down 0.3 %

BRC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 80,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Brady has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Brady will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

