Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 105,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 224,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.52. 1,309,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.