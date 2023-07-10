Brokerages Set E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Target Price at $5.25

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,155.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $199,940 over the last ninety days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 513.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of ETWO opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. The business had revenue of $166.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

