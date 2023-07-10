Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target at $37.22

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Premier Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. Premier has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Premier by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

(Free Report

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

