Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) PT at $121.82

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 62,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 100,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 19,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

