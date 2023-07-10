Bull Street Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 5.0% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $57.61. 1,110,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,623. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

