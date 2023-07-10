Bull Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 809,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,155. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

