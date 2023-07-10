Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $163.19. 385,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.87.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

