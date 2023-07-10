Bullseye Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,469 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,383. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

