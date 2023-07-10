Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) PT Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 494,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 356,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 339,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

