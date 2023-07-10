Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Up 6.5%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.39. 1,278,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,369,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $765.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 5,442,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 149,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 1,847.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 4,290,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

(Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.