Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.20 billion and approximately $247.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.62 or 0.06135766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,967,965,707 coins and its circulating supply is 34,966,156,612 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

