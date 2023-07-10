Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.20 billion and approximately $247.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.62 or 0.06135766 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00044218 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030418 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017248 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013449 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003185 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,967,965,707 coins and its circulating supply is 34,966,156,612 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.