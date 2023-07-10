Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRFree Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1053346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

