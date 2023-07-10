Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1053346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

