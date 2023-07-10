CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 80,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,501. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

