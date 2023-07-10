CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 50 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity

Boeing Price Performance

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average of $207.01. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

