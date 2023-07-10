CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $45.41. 4,588,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,085,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

