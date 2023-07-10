CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after buying an additional 250,637 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,078 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 462,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,674,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.67. 10,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,031. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

