Casper Price Reaches $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Casper has a total market cap of $423.44 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,850,105,370 coins and its circulating supply is 11,161,404,808 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,848,750,264 with 11,160,128,458 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03698877 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,230,583.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

