Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.22. The company had a trading volume of 680,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

