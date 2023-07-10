Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 976.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Celanese Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.21. 401,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.