Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 133,515 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Teradyne worth $59,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 113,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.52. 286,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,399. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

