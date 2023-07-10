Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 698,627 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,627 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Chesapeake Energy worth $92,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.36. 438,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

