Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,650 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Howmet Aerospace worth $45,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

