Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,470 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $55,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,201. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.14 and its 200-day moving average is $274.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

