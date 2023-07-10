Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,704 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams worth $122,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.53.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.31. 372,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.66. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $266.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

