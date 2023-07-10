Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $143.29 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161,041 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 2.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Zimmer Biomet worth $143,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.80. The company had a trading volume of 375,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,254. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

