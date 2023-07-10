Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $34.69 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Jacobs Solutions worth $34,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.43. 176,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

