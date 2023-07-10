Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $43.87 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $43,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 289,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.