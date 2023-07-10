Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $65.30 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,687 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 198,111 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $65,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.76.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,939. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.