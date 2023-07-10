Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Perrigo worth $38,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $32.73. 184,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

See Also

