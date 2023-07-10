Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,863 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $76,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.69. 1,156,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

