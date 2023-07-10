Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 624,319 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624,319 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Global Payments worth $96,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.99. 583,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -226.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

