Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 959,108 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,492,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,108 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up about 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $100,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,911. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

