Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $50.87 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,774,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,873,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 766,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 403,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,747. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,400.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

