Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

