CIBC Trims Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Target Price to C$43.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

RHUHF remained flat at $30.82 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $33.32.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

